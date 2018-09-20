FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PM May says October too soon for Brexit deal - BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that she believes October is too soon to reach agreement on a deal with the European Union on the Irish backstop issue, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to the media as she arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Kuenssberg was retweeting and commenting on a tweet from RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly, which quoted sources saying that May had told Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal would not be reached in time for a European Council meeting in October.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

