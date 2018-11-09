Brexit
UK minister Lidington expects Brexit deal in coming weeks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington on Friday said he believed his government could secure a Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union in the coming weeks and secure a majority in parliament to ratify it.

“I hope we can secure [agreement] in the weeks to come” Lidington said at the British Irish council on Friday. “I hope and I believe that we can secure that majority in parliament for the agreement,” he added.

