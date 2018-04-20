Britain confident of finding way to avoid hard border with EU member Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is confident Britain and the EU can find a solution to avoid any return to a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, her spokesman said on Friday, saying he did not recognise reports that the bloc had rejected her plans.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits to greet heads of state as they arrive for a working session at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We don’t recognise these reports,” he told reporters after a newspaper reported that the European Union had rejected Britain’s proposals to avoid a hard border.

“We are confident that in the coming months, if all sides work together productively, we can achieve a solution to the Ireland/Northern Ireland border that works for everyone involved.”