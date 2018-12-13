Irish and British prime ministers to meet ahead of EU summit

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) r Leo Varadkar arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will hold a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, in Brussels ahead of Thursday’s summit of European Union leaders, a spokesman for Varadkar said.

May was due to travel to Dublin on Wednesday to meet Varadkar but had to stay in London instead to fight a leadership challenge. She won the vote but it was far from the robust affirmation she needed as she seeks to improve her Brexit divorce deal.