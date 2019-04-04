Merkel hopeful May can present new Brexit proposals by Wednesday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar during Merkel's visit to Dublin, where the latest Brexit developments were on the agenda, in Farmleigh House, Dublin, Ireland April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said recent days had seen significant shifts in the discussion surrounding Brexit in London, and she hoped this would let Britain’s Prime Minister present workable proposals to her fellow leaders next week.

Speaking after discussions with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, Merkel repeated that she would fight to the end for an orderly Brexit, and that under all circumstances “we must succeed” in preventing a hard border dividing Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

“We hope that intensive discussions in London can lead even by next Wednesday, when we will have our extraordinary summit, to a position that British Prime Minister Theresa May can present to us, that we can then discuss.”