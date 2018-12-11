UK can end 'no deal' threat by revoking, extending Brexit - Irish PM

FILE PHOTO - Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain can remove the threat of a no deal Brexit by revoking or extending its notice to quit the bloc, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“Everybody wants to avoid a no deal scenario and the United Kingdom has the power to withdraw the threat of no deal from us, from their own people and from the European Union,” Varadkar told Ireland’s parliament.

“They can do it by revoking Article 50 or if that is a step too far, they can do it by seeking an extension to Article 50 so the power is there in the United Kingdom to remove the threat of no deal,” he said.