DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his British counterpart Boris Johnson hope to meet next week in New York, an Irish government spokesman said on Thursday.

“The Taoiseach and PM have been in contact and hope to meet in New York next week,” the spokesman said.