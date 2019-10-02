Ireland says UK Brexit proposals do not fully meet agreed objectives

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday told British counterpart Boris Johnson that new proposals on Britain’s exit from the European union did not fully meet agreed objectives but said he would study them further and consult with EU partners.

“The Taoiseach (prime minister) said the proposals do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop,” Varadkar’s spokesman said in a statement after the Irish prime minister spoke to his British counterpart by phone.

“However, he indicated that he would study them in further detail, and would consult with the EU institutions, including the Task Force and our EU partners,” the statement said.