EU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic

FILE PHOTO: European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks during a press conference after a General Affairs Council with the Portuguese European Affairs Secretary, held by video conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will raise its “strong concerns” about Britain’s extension of a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products heading to Northern Ireland, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

“I’ll be speaking to @DavidGHFrost tonight on the implementation of EU-UK agreements. I’ll be raising our strong concerns on the respect of the IE/NI Protocol, following today’s announcements,” Sefcovic said on Twitter.