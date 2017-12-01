EU's Tusk says key to UK's Brexit future lies in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The EU will refuse Britain’s demand for talks on a post-Brexit transition and future trade pact if Ireland is not satisfied with London’s offer on border arrangements with Northern Ireland, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk signs a guest book in the office of Prime Minister (Taoisaech) of Ireland Leo Varadkar at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tusk, who will chair a crunch summit of European Union leaders on the issue in two weeks, was speaking to reporters after meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

“Before proposing guidelines on transition and future relations to the leaders, I will consult the taoiseach (Varadkar) if the UK offer is sufficient for the Irish government,” Tusk said.

“Let me say very clearly: If the UK offer is unacceptable for Ireland, it will also be unacceptable for the EU. I realise that for some British politicians this may be hard to understand,” he said.

“This is why the key to the UK’s future lies - in some ways - in Dublin, at least as long as Brexit negotiations continue.”

A former Polish prime minister, Tusk noted that he had given British Prime Minister Theresa May a deadline of Monday to make a “final offer” on the Irish border before leaders decide whether there is “sufficient progress” on a divorce settlement to merit opening talks on the future relationship.

He insisted there could be no division between the other 26 EU members and Ireland: “The EU is fully behind you and your request that there should be no hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit,” he said. “The Irish request is the EU’s request.”

He added: “The UK started Brexit, and now it is their responsibility to propose a credible commitment to do what is necessary to avoid a hard border.”