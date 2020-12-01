Ireland hopeful of Brexit deal with UK 'in next couple of weeks' - deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: A Union Jack flag flutters next to EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said he was hopeful that a free-trade agreement would be concluded between Britain and the European Union during the next couple of weeks.

“We still don’t know what will happen there, but obviously we are all hopeful that we will see an FTA concluded in the next couple of weeks,” Varadkar told a briefing with the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.