Ireland open to workable Northern Ireland assembly role in Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is absolutely open to proposals that would give Northern Ireland’s devolved assembly a say over Brexit but any mechanism must be workable and be one voters in the British-run region would support, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely open to proposals that would take into account the democratic wishes and the views of the people of Northern Ireland in relation to consent, but we need to make sure that any such arrangements are workable,” Varadkar told parliament.

“We also need to bear in mind that the people of Northern Ireland voted by a very clear majority to remain in the European Union, that the people of Northern Ireland, when polled, say they are in favour of the backstop that was negotiated with Prime Minister May’s government. The people of Northern Ireland have given their views on this ... they don’t support the proposals currently on the table from the British government.”