Ireland's Varadkar hopes for Brexit deal in "a few days"

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that he would not be surprised if negotiations between Britain and the European Union drag on for a few more days and there is a last-minute trade deal.

“It’s very often the case that these deals are done at the last moment because everyone needs to be sure it was the best deal possible and there is nothing else left on the table,” Varadkar told reporters.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it drags on for a few days and the deal is only clinched at the last minute,” Varadkar said, sharing the Irish foreign minister’s hopes earlier on Friday that a deal can still be done.