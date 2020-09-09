Ireland's Varadkar says 'kamikaze' British threat to break law has backfired

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 24, 2020. Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A “kamikaze” threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty has backfired, but a trade deal is still possible, Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“These were really extraordinary comments, and certainly set off alarm bells in Dublin. I think they have backfired,” Varadkar told RTE radio. “I think they want a deal,” he added, saying the remaining issues “would not seem insurmountable”.

The British government’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis on Tuesday said Britain could break international law - but only in a “limited way” - after reports it may undercut its Withdrawal Agreement divorce treaty signed with the EU in January.