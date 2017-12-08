FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish PM cautious over two-year Brexit transition period
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 8, 2017 / 9:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish PM cautious over two-year Brexit transition period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Brexit transition period of around two years envisaged in EU draft guidelines on Friday is a “decent amount of time” but a longer period could be needed to ratify a future trade deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar holds a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Two years is a decent amount of time, we would be happy for it to be longer but we’re also comfortable with two years,” Varadkar told a news conference after hailing Friday’s agreement on the Irish border as “a very significant day” for the whole of the island.

“I would add one word of caution to having a transition phase of two years, obviously what we’re going to want to do is negotiate new treaties between the UK and EU. It can take many years to negotiate treaties and how long the transition phase should be, in my view, must be linked to how long it will take us to secure ratification of those treaties.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.