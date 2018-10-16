Irish PM says good bit of work to be done on backstop

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There is still a good bit of work to do on the post-Brexit Irish border ‘backstop’, Ireland’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday, expecting a country with as “proud” a history as Britain to keep its written commitments to keep that border open.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“All we are asking is that the United Kingdom honour the commitments it has already made in black and white in the year gone by and I’m sure a country like the United Kingdom, with its proud history, would want to do no less,” Leo Varadkar told parliament.