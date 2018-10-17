Varadkar says all 27 EU states against hard border in Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that he had the support of all remaining 27 European Union states on ensuring a Brexit deal delivers legally-binding guarantees there will be no hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ahead of a meeting of EU leaders to seek an accord on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc, he said he was open to suggestions that a transition period could be extended more than two years.