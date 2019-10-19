Ireland warns any UK request for Brexit extension not straightforward

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, its foreign minister said.

“The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no deal and I don’t think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council,” Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Saturday.

“Any one prime minister can prevent that and I think the EU wants to see certainty and an end to endless negotiation and speculation so I think a request for an extension is not straightforward.”