Border deal welcome but major Brexit risk remains - Irish Central Bank

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s departure from the EU still poses a major risk to the Irish economy even though last week’s Brexit agreement to ensure customs regulations stay the same on both sides of the Irish border is welcome, the Irish central bank said on Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and Governor Philip R. Lane (R) in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The agreement last week is to be welcomed, but Brexit continues to pose a major risk to the Irish economy given that any final deal is still subject to continued negotiations which will be both significant and complex,” Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery said in a statement as the central bank published in its twice-yearly macro-financial review of the economy.

“Without the detail of any final deal, it is prudent that we continue to call out the risks. Sectors such as agri-food and manufactured goods, which are highly dependent on the UK for trade, remain vulnerable.”

The central bank added that in the absence of a final trade deal, disruption to supply chains is also a possibility while high levels of indebtedness in many Irish firms may deter investment and leave them unable to raise the finance required to alter business models post-Brexit.

Related Coverage Probability of a more favourable Brexit increases - Irish central bank