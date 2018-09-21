FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 21, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brexit talks entering 'rocky' couple of weeks - Irish PM

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that he remained confident that negotiators can strike a deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union but that talks were entering a rocky couple of weeks.

Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

EU leaders said this week that they would push for a Brexit deal next month but rejected proposals by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who heads into what is expected to be a tumultuous annual conference of her Conservative Party from Sept. 30.

“I think we can have a deal (but) we’re entering into a rocky patch over the next couple of weeks,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.