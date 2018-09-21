Brexit talks entering 'rocky' couple of weeks - Irish PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that he remained confident that negotiators can strike a deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union but that talks were entering a rocky couple of weeks.

Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

EU leaders said this week that they would push for a Brexit deal next month but rejected proposals by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who heads into what is expected to be a tumultuous annual conference of her Conservative Party from Sept. 30.

“I think we can have a deal (but) we’re entering into a rocky patch over the next couple of weeks,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE.