Brexit will happen by end-October - Irish finance minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said he believes Britain will leave the European Union when the latest extension to Brexit talks expires at the end of October and that the country must continue to prepare for all scenarios.

“At the end of October, I believe the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union so in the time that’s open to us now we have to continue our work to get ready,” Paschal Donohoe told Ireland’s Newstalk radio station.

“In any circumstance, the UK, when they leave, will have a trading relationship with Ireland that will be different from what it is now. That will happen.”