March 28, 2018 / 8:16 AM / in 11 hours

Britain to propose new solution to avoid hard border in Ireland, The Times says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish officials have been told to expect new proposals imminently from Britain on how it plans to avoid a post-Brexit hard border, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Irish and European Union flags are pictured outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Irish officials were promised concrete details on what alternative plans the British government has beyond the so-called backstop plan that, if implemented, could effectively isolate the Northern Ireland economy from mainland Britain.

Both Britain and the European Union say they do not want to go back to border checks between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

