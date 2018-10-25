FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

British 'all-UK' backstop falls short, may be part of solution - Irish PM

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s proposal that a so-called “all-UK” backstop provide an insurance mechanism to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland falls short of EU demands but could form part of a solution, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar reacts as he speaks to the media during the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The UK are proposing that for a temporary period they would sort of stay in the customs union and that falls short,” Varadkar told a government event to prepare businesses for the impact of Brexit.

“I don’t think it’s a non-runner, I think it’s something that we can consider, something we’re listening to. It might be part of the solution but I don’t see it as an alternative to the (Northern Ireland-only) backstop and it would have to be on the basis that there would be a level playing field (between Britain and the EU).”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

