British PM's new Brexit deal appears acceptable to Ireland - Varadkar

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “new deal” aimed at delivering Brexit would appear to be acceptable to Ireland, a key party in the negotiations, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“We have always said that if this withdrawal agreement bill doesn’t contradict the letter or spirit of the withdrawal agreement, including the Irish backstop, well then it’s something that we can accept,” Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE after May set out plans that quickly ran into opposition in London.

“It hasn’t been published yet so we don’t have a formal view on it... From what I’ve heard, it sounds like it is okay and would be acceptable.”