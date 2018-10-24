British politics damaging chances of Brexit deal - Irish PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The chances of Brexit negotiators reaching a deal are “very adversely affected” by politics in Britain that remain very divided just five months before it leaves the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar looks on during the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“What is undoubted is that the prospects of an agreement are very adversely affected by the political situation that we now see in the UK and we have a country that is very divided,” Varadkar told Ireland’s parliament.