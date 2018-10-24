FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 24, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

British politics damaging chances of Brexit deal - Irish PM

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The chances of Brexit negotiators reaching a deal are “very adversely affected” by politics in Britain that remain very divided just five months before it leaves the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar looks on during the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“What is undoubted is that the prospects of an agreement are very adversely affected by the political situation that we now see in the UK and we have a country that is very divided,” Varadkar told Ireland’s parliament.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.