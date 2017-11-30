Detailed Brexit talks ongoing, says UK in response to Irish deal reports

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still negotiating with the European Union before a December summit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday, responding to a media report suggesting the two sides were close to an agreement on how to manage the Irish border.

A sign advertises a bureau de change in Derrylin, near the border between Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and Cavan in Ireland, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Times newspaper reported Britain was close to clinching a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland border, a step that would pave the way for Brussels to offer a two-year Brexit transition deal as early as January.

Related Coverage Irish minister says worried by lack of UK solution on post-Brexit border