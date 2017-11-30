FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detailed Brexit talks ongoing, says UK in response to Irish deal reports
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
November 30, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Detailed Brexit talks ongoing, says UK in response to Irish deal reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still negotiating with the European Union before a December summit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday, responding to a media report suggesting the two sides were close to an agreement on how to manage the Irish border.

A sign advertises a bureau de change in Derrylin, near the border between Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and Cavan in Ireland, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Times newspaper reported Britain was close to clinching a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland border, a step that would pave the way for Brussels to offer a two-year Brexit transition deal as early as January.

Related Coverage

Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.