EU countries want to know UK's Brexit delay plan before approving - Irish finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday that many European Union leaders want to know clearly how Britain would use any extension to the Brexit process before granting it.

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to seek a delay in Britain’s exit from the EU, due on March 29, but this must be agreed by each of the bloc’s members.

“Clearly given all that we have all gone through in watching the British political system grapple with the complexity of Brexit, there are many in the European Union that would want to be very clear on how this extension period will be used,” Donohoe told an audience after a speech at Bloomberg in London.