EU solidarity means Ireland will not need Brexit veto - minister
November 27, 2017 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU solidarity means Ireland will not need Brexit veto - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will not need to use a veto at a Brexit summit next month if it remains dissatisfied with progress on the Irish border since it has the backing of all other EU states, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Ireland Simon Coveney speaks on stage during the Fine Gael national party conference in Ballyconnell, Ireland November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We don’t need to use a veto because we have complete solidarity on this issue with 26 other EU countries. It is clear to us that if there is not progress on the Irish border, we will not be moving onto phase two in December and that was reinforced to me as late as last Friday by very senior EU leaders,” Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark Heinrich

