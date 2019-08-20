Ireland disappointed with Johnson's opening Brexit bid - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland expressed disappointment on Tuesday at a demand from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the Brexit backstop insurance policy for the Irish border be replaced with a pledge.

In a phone call with Johnson’s Brexit minister, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed concern at the lack of alternatives to the backstop presented in a letter Johnson sent to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Coveney repeated the need for legal certainty on the border issue, a statement from his office said.