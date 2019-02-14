Ireland says border infrastructure must be avoided, deal or no deal

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks about Brexit at the "State of the Union 2019" event in Dublin, Ireland January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There will be an obligation on Dublin, London and Brussels to find a way of avoiding physical infrastructure returning to the Irish border even if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“As far as I’m concerned, the British government has made a commitment to Ireland to not make decisions that would result in physical border infrastructure re-emerging and they have an obligation to follow through on that commitment,” Simon Coveney told a parliamentary committee.

“Deal or no deal, there is an obligation on the Irish and British governments, and the EU to try and work together to find a way of avoiding physical border infrastructure on this island.”