Ireland, UK hopeful of Brexit deal in coming weeks - ministers

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said he “hoped and expected” that Brexit negotiators will secure a final agreement in the coming weeks, a view shared on Friday by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

After the two ministers met in Dublin, Coveney said he thought it was possible to secure a deal this month. However, he added that this would require some movement by the British side to find a legal wording that can be sold politically on both sides of the Irish sea and that negotiators were not there yet.