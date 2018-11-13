Irish cabinet to meet on Wednesday on Brexit developments

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila at the Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, November 7, 2018. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 0930 GMT to discuss developments on Brexit, a spokesman for Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, after Britain reached a draft agreement with the European Union on the terms of its exit from the bloc.

“The Irish government want to allow the British government to have time and space to consider the draft agreements,” the spokesman said.

“The Irish government won’t be commenting any further until the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) and Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) have had an opportunity to brief their colleagues and the Dail (parliament).”