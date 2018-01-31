Irish Central Bank sees Brexit-related authorisations increasing

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank expects to see an increase in Brexit-related authorisations from financial services firms looking to set to set up in the country or extend their current operations, governor Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

“Many types of entities - including banks; insurance companies; asset management firms; and payments and electronic money institutions - have made applications to the Central Bank of Ireland,” Lane told a financial conference.

“The potential activities range from: broker dealers; trading venues; electronic money institutions; commercial insurance; and retail insurance. We expect the current levels of authorisation and supervisory engagements with firms to increase further.”