Irish foreign minister promises to work constructively with PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, July 21, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will work constructively with Boris Johnson to resolve the impasse over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday after Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming leader of the UK Conservative Party,” Coveney said in a Twitter post.

“We will work constructively with him and his government to maintain and strengthen British/Irish relations through the challenges of Brexit,” Coveney said.