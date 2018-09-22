FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 22, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Irish foreign minister says Brexit backstop deal is doable

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An agreement on the post-Brexit border between Ireland and Northern Ireland that satisfies both Britain and the European Union is “doable,” Ireland’s foreign minister said on Saturday, saying he is hopeful for significant progress by October.

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“The really sticky issue is can we find a solution on the [Northern Ireland border] backstop. I believe we can,” Simon Coveney told RTE radio. “Hopefully we will make significant progress on it by the leaders’ summit in October, to be concluded in November.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.