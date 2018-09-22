Irish foreign minister says Brexit backstop deal is doable

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An agreement on the post-Brexit border between Ireland and Northern Ireland that satisfies both Britain and the European Union is “doable,” Ireland’s foreign minister said on Saturday, saying he is hopeful for significant progress by October.

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“The really sticky issue is can we find a solution on the [Northern Ireland border] backstop. I believe we can,” Simon Coveney told RTE radio. “Hopefully we will make significant progress on it by the leaders’ summit in October, to be concluded in November.”