Brexit
November 16, 2018

Irish foreign minister says don't write off Theresa May

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists' questions during a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Friday lent his support to under-fire British Prime Minister Theresa May, describing her as determined and resilient and predicting a leadership challenge could actually strengthen her.

“Far too many people have been writing off Theresa May,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio, saying it was “very questionable” whether a majority in the Conservative Party would actually vote to topple her.

“Often leadership challenges actually strengthen a leader and galvanise people around her,” he added.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

