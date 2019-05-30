Irish foreign minister says new PM could change 'Brexit package'

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BELFAST (Reuters) - The European Union will not renegotiate Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement with the next British prime minister, but there is “scope for new thinking” on the wider Brexit package, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“The EU has made clear that the withdrawal agreement itself isn’t up for renegotiation, but that doesn’t meant that the Brexit package can’t change,” Simon Coveney told journalists in Belfast.

“The EU has always said it will try to accommodate the UK if they want to change the future relationship political declaration and change the level of ambition that they want as regards the future relationship between the UK and the EU,” he said.