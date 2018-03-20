FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Irish Foreign Minister sees 'good progress' in Brexit transition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said an agreement between the European Union and Britain on Monday on a Brexit transition period represented “good progress” and made the British commitment to address Irish issues clearer.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting with Ireland's Foreign and Trade Minister Simon Coveney in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

A draft transition agreement unveiled by the two sides included a protocol on Ireland marked in yellow, indicating that Britain had accepted all the EU’s principles but wanted to discuss the operational issues.

“Good progress today on #Brexit,” Coveney said in a post on Twitter. “Still a lot of work to do but commitment to address Irish issues are clearer in documents published today.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

