Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe presents Budget 2020 at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland still wants to work with Britain to find solutions to solve the Brexit impasse because the stakes are so high that constructive engagement is the only choice, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday.

“If there is a way through this that manages to preserve the objectives that the Irish government has outlined ... we want to find that way through,” Donohoe said during an interview on BBC Radio 4.