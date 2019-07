FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

GLENCOLUMBKILLE, Ireland (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday he was looking forward to discussing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposals to abolish the backstop.

Asked about the UK’s prime minister’s statement as he went into the Irish government’s last cabinet meeting before summer, he said he “looks forward to discussing issue with him”.