GALWAY (Reuters) - Ireland wants to see a Brexit withdrawal agreement between the European Union and Britain concluded by November “at the latest”, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“Our objective is to conclude a withdrawal agreement, including an Irish protocol between now and October or November at the latest,” Varadkar told reporters.