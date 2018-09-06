FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Irish PM says no 'dramatic moves' to report in Brexit talks

1 Min Read

GALWAY, Ireland (Reuters) - Ireland has not received any indications that there have been “dramatic moves” by either side towards progress in Brexit talks, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We don’t have any indications yet of any particular dramatic moves,” Varadkar told reporters when asked about a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that the British and German governments had abandoned key Brexit demands.

Varadkar said he was not aware of the detail of the report but that there had been “a fair bit of kite flying and a fair bit of posturing” on Brexit over the last couple of weeks.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

