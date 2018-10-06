FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 6, 2018 / 7:00 PM / in 15 minutes

Irish PM says still 'fair bit of work' to do in Brexit talks

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that he is hopeful that there will be decisive progress in the next two weeks to conclude a Brexit deal but that there is still more work to be done.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is welcomed by European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There will be a summit in two weeks that will be a time for us to take stock. I would be hopeful at that point that there would be decisive progress allowing us to conclude an agreement by November,” Varadkar told reporters after EU negotiators expressed increased optimism in recent days.

“That remains to be seen yet. I think there is a fair bit of work to be done. It’s increasingly important that we conclude a deal sooner rather than later.”

Reporting by Graham Fahy, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.