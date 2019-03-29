Irish PM to meet Germany's Merkel, France's Macron on Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L) after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to take stock of the latest Brexit developments, two days before he welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Dublin.

“Both leaders have been strong and consistent allies of Ireland in responding to the unique challenges we face from Brexit. I will again express the government’s gratitude for their continuing solidarity,” Varadkar said in a statement.

“Our bilateral relations with both Germany and France are better than ever - and will become even more important as we move to a European Union of 27 members.”