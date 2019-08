FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted an offer to meet Irish leader Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit and the Northern Irish backstop, the Sunday Telegraph said citing UK government sources.

“The UK has accepted Varadkar’s offer to meet and dates are being discussed,” a UK source told the newspaper.