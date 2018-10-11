FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

No agreement on way forward on Brexit deal yet - Irish foreign minister

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is too soon to claim agreement has been reached on a deal for Britain to leave the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives to address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“I think it is far too soon to be claiming there is agreement because I don’t think that is the position,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“My understanding is that nothing has been agreed yet,” he said, adding that negotiations will remain “focused and intensive” through the weekend.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by James Davey, editing by Andy Bruce

