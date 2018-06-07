FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No UK ministers will be resigning over Brexit backstop - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will not face any ministerial resignations over disagreements over a failsafe policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, the BBC’s political editor said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May in Macclesfield, Britain May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Pool

“Senior source tells me there will be ‘more clarity’ on the time limit on the backstop - and will still be published today - but ‘nobody will be resigning from the govt today,’” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Senior members of the British government will try on Thursday to agree a “backstop” plan for the Irish border when Britain leaves the EU following reports that Brexit minister David Davis opposes the current proposal because it lacks a time limit.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

