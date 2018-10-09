UK, EU make progress in Brexit negotiations over Irish backstop - ITV News

(Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have made progress in negotiations over the Irish border backstop, a key hurdle in reaching a Brexit deal, ITV News reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief negotiator Olly Robbins has made “meaningful progress” in talks with the EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on the contentious Irish border issue, ITV said, without citing sources.

The matter of how to avoid extensive border checks between Britain’s province of Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland after Brexit has been one of the main sticking points of the divorce talks.