FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he holds a news conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday was “good news” and that Britain would remain a central partner and ally for the EU and Italy.

“The interests and rights of European businesses and citizens are guaranteed,” Conte said in a tweet.