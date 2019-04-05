Italy's Di Maio: Give England the time it needs for Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - All European states should give England the time it needs for its departure from the European Union, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was cited as saying on Friday.

“All European countries must find a way to avoid a shock for the European and English economy. We should give England the time it needs,” Di Maio told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday asked for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30.